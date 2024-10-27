Qatar Amateur Radio Society Participates In International Contest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Amateur Society (QARS) has joined the prestigious International Amateur Contest (CQ World Wide DX Contest 2024), which launched yesterday and will span two days, drawing radio enthusiasts from across the globe.

In preparation, QARS has established an international station at its headquarters, equipped to operate on all frequencies designated for the contest. Towers, antennas, computers, and other critical equipment have been meticulously set up to ensure optimal performance. In addition, several QARS members will participate remotely via their personal stations, with the Society represented globally by its official call sign, A73A.

Held annually, the CQ World Wide DX Contest is considered one of the foremost global amateur radio events, attracting top talent and marking an essential date on the international radio hobbyist calendar.

In this context, QARS Chairman, Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah stressed that the Society's participation in this competition this year is exemplary, as all the requirements required by the competition have been provided, and a high-level model station has been prepared that features a number of modern devices and high-quality antennas to achieve an advanced position worldwide, expressing his hope that the Society will achieve first place worldwide through its participation this year.

QARS Vice President, Dr. Ahmed Hamad Al Mohannadi, underscored the significance of participating in global competitions, which showcase the advancements and expertise within amateur radio societies worldwide. He noted that QARS aspires to attain a prominent ranking this year, reflecting the skills and dedication of Qatari amateurs in a field where many have competed internationally for years.