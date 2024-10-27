Investigation unveils complex Russian hacking operation that has been penetrating various sectors of Georgian government

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to Georgia's parliamentary elections, a recent investigation by Bloomberg has unveiled a complex Russian hacking operation that has been penetrating various sectors of the Georgian government, significant corporations, and essential infrastructure for several years.



Experts perceive these widespread cyberattacks as a strategic initiative by Moscow aimed at thwarting Georgia's efforts to strengthen ties with Western nations. Analysts indicate that these intrusions have not only provided Russia with sensitive intelligence but have also granted the ability to disrupt critical systems within the nation.



Georgi Yashvili, a cybersecurity expert in Tbilisi, shared troubling insights with VOA regarding the extent of these hacking activities. He highlighted that the Georgian Foreign Ministry was targeted 114 times, resulting in the acquisition of information from embassies and high-ranking officials. Yashvili pointed out that these cyber campaigns penetrate both public institutions and private enterprises, including vital sectors such as telecommunications and energy.



The Bloomberg report revealed that from 2017 to 2020, Russian intelligence agencies, notably the GRU and FSB, successfully infiltrated key government ministries and the energy and telecommunications sectors in Georgia. This infiltration has unveiled significant vulnerabilities within the country's infrastructure.



Shota Otiishvili, a former official from the Georgian Interior Ministry, voiced concerns about Russia's continuous efforts to identify and exploit Georgia's weaknesses for potential sabotage. He noted that Moscow is actively exploring ways to meddle in Georgia's domestic affairs while building a network of influential agents within the country.



In contrast to these alarming assessments, the Georgian government, perceived by some as leaning toward Moscow, often minimizes the threat. In an interview with VOA, Archil Talakvadze, a member of parliament from the ruling Georgian Dream party, stated that Georgia has significantly enhanced its cybersecurity capabilities. He asserted that the Interior Ministry's security measures are now better prepared to handle these emerging threats.

MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108821564