Occupants In Siverskodonetsk Have Not Yet Drawn Up Schemes For Connecting Houses To Heat - RMA
10/27/2024 2:09:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sieverskodonetsk, temporarily occupied by Russians, there are still no schedules and schemes for connecting high-rise buildings to the heating network.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, in a Telegram message.
“In Sieverskodonetsk, there is no schedule and scheme for connecting high-rise buildings to the heating network. They have not tested the boiler house that the Russians built last winter. Therefore, they claim its capacity based solely on the calculations of the designers,” the head of Luhansk region wrote.
He noted that currently the invaders cannot even say approximately how many houses they will be able to supply heat to and what temperature it will be.
As reported, residents of the so-called“LPR” must pay a state fee to Russia to register their property rights to real estate.
