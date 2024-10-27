Ukraine Blocks Russia's Participation In Bureau Of Water Convention Ministry Of Environment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the 10th Meeting of the Parties to the on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (Water Convention), Ukraine blocked Russia's participation in the Bureau of the Water Convention.

The Ukrainian delegation informed participants about the environmental situation in Ukraine, specifically highlighting the consequences of numerous violations by Russia that led to ecological disasters, including the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Plant and pollution of the Seym River, among others.

Delegates called on countries to unite efforts to achieve justice and hold Russia accountable for environmental crimes, especially those affecting water resources.

In the general session, a representative from the Ministry of Environment also presented Ukraine's National Plan for transboundary cooperation and water resource monitoring.

According to the First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Olena Kramarenko, the vote concluded with a decision to include a representative from Ukraine's State Agency of Water Resources in the Bureau of the Water Convention for the 2025-2027 term.

“This opens up new opportunities for Ukraine's active participation in cross-border cooperation in preserving, cleaning, and monitoring water resources. Most importantly, we will continue to work to ensure that Russia is held justly accountable for its environmental crimes,” she emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the first half of 2024, environmental damage from violations of water protection legislation, including water pollution, has resulted in over UAH

21 million in assessed damages in Ukraine.