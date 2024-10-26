Hussein Irbid And Wihdat Excel In Asian Competitions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In an important match at Amman International Stadium, Hussein Irbid secured a 2-1 victory against Uzbekistan's Nasaf on Wednesday in the AFC Two, group stage.

Striker Aref Haj made a significant impact after coming off the bench in the 69th minute, scoring a brace with his first goal in the 87th minute and another one in stoppage time. Nassaf managed to pull one back in stoppage time (90+5) through Da Silva before the final whistle.

With this victory, Hussein Irbid points tally rises to six, placing them level with UAE's Ahli, who defeated Kuwait SC 4-1 in the same round. Nassaf currently holds third place with 4 points, while Kuwait SC remains at the bottom of the group with a single point.

On the other hand Wihdat is at the top of Group C ,following a narrow 1-0 victory over Tajikistan's Istiklol on Tuesday.

The decisive goal was scored by Bahaa Faisal in the 56th minute.

Wihdat shares the top position on goal difference with UAE's Al Sharjah, Iran's Sepahan sits in third place with 3 points , and Istiklol sits at the bottom of the group with no points.

Looking ahead, Hussein Irbid next match in the Asian group stage will be on November 6 against Nasaf in Uzbekistan, while Wihdat will face Istiklol on November 5 in Jordan.