Black Expats In Panama To Host“How To Win At Business In Panama” Forum: Empowering Black Entrepreneurs In Panama's Business Landscape

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama - As Panama continues to attract a growing number of Black expats eager to establish their businesses, Black Expats in Panama®️ (BEIPTM) is organizing an important event tailored for those seeking success in the country's vibrant business environment. On November 15, 2024, the BEIP B2B will host the “How to Win at Business in Panama” forum at the Daiquiri 23 Event Center in Panama City, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

This forum is specifically designed to provide Black entrepreneurs with actionable knowledge and practical tools to navigate Panama's unique business landscape. As more expats shift from viewing Panama as a retirement destination to a place of opportunity, this event aims to fill the information gap and provide valuable insights into how to thrive in Panama's growing market.

The event will feature a diverse panel of experienced business leaders who will offer expert advice on various aspects of starting and growing a business in Panama. The discussions will focus on critical topics such as legal and tax regulations, labor laws, marketing strategies, and leveraging the Panama Free Trade Zone to optimize business operations.





A key highlight of the event is the participation of Jeffrey Carter and Tracey Jackson , Co-Owners of the Daiquiri 23 Event Center and members of the BEIP B2B Network . Their business success showcases the opportunities available for Black expats in Panama. By building a thriving event venue that caters to both the local and expat communities, Carter and Jackson exemplify how expat entrepreneurs can find success by integrating into Panama's business environment and creating businesses that meet community needs.





In addition to Carter and Jackson, the forum will feature a wide range of speakers from various industries. Isaac Villaverde , CEO of La Tapa del Coco, will bring expertise in the food and hospitality industry, while Jorge Brathwaite of the Afro-Panamanian Chamber of Commerce (CAMCAP) will share insights on business opportunities within the Afro-Panamanian community. The lineup also includes business leaders from sectors such as real estate, technology, legal services, and branding.

These experts will provide attendees with a well-rounded understanding of Panama's business ecosystem, helping them navigate the country's regulatory requirements and cultural nuances. With topics covering everything from Panama's business foundation requirements to innovative uses of artificial intelligence, the forum promises to equip attendees with the knowledge they need to succeed.





The Daiquiri 23 Event Center , located in Plaza Downtown, El Cangrejo , will serve as the venue for the event. Co-owned by members of the Black expat community, the center is a testament to the success of expats who have worked alongside Panamanians to build their businesses from the ground up. The space provides a fitting backdrop for a forum dedicated to sharing knowledge and empowering fellow entrepreneurs.

Following the forum, attendees are invited to the After Burner reception, where they can unwind while enjoying authentic Caribbean cuisine and beverages. This informal gathering will provide additional networking opportunities and a chance to discuss potential business ventures with fellow attendees and speakers.





The“How to Win at Business in Panama” Business Forum is a vital initiative for Black expat and international entrepreneurs looking to succeed in Panama. By offering practical guidance and expert insights, the event aims to foster a strong community of business owners who can contribute to the local economy while achieving their entrepreneurial goals.

Tickets for the event are introductory priced at $40 and can be purchased through the BEIP B2B Business Forum website. With a full day of expert panels and networking opportunities, this forum is an essential event for any Black expat entrepreneur looking to establish or expand their business in Panama.





Founded in 2019 by Charlotte Van Horn, Black Expats in Panama (BEIP) is a cultural relocation tour company that helps Black expats transition smoothly to life in Panama. Through partnerships in residency, real estate, healthcare, and other essential services, BEIP offers comprehensive support to its members. The organization also fosters community integration through events like the BEIP B2B Network, Welcome Wednesdays, and Café and Conversation. Since its inception, BEIP has successfully conducted over 30 Cultural Relocation Tours and 40 Cultural Caribbean Day Tours to Colon, showcasing Panama's Afro-Panamanian culture to its growing expat community.