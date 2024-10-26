College Football History Made: Linfield University Clinches 68Th Straight Winning Season
Date
10/26/2024 8:15:48 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Linfield University's 62-13 win over the University of Puget Sound on Saturday extended a legacy began in 1956 for the winningest team in college football history
MCMINNVILLE, Ore., Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a win over University of Puget Sound (Wash.) during Family Weekend on Saturday, the
Linfield University Wildcats secured their 68th-consecutive winning season, the longest in college football history. No other college or university at any level is within 24 years of that record.
Linfield quarterback Blake Eaton threw a 40-yard touchdown on the first offensive play from scrimmage to set the tone early, as the Wildcats accounted for 644 yards of total offense and scored in a wide variety of ways Saturday.
Continue Reading
Since The Streak began in 1956, Linfield football has won 82% of its football games.
Post thi
Wide receiver Jacob Slifka (13) goes for the catch over UPS' Steven Anaya.
The Wildcats, No. 17 among NCAA Division III teams by the AFCA and No. 20 by d3football ,, improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwest Conference with the win.
High-res photo and video via PhotoShelter
See full game story on GoLinfieldWildcats
Streak stats:
Beginning in 1956, "The Streak" is the longest run of consecutive winning seasons in college football. The second-longest streak is held by the University of Mount Union (Ohio), at 46 years.
Since The Streak began under coach Paul Durham, Linfield football has won 82% of its football games - 559-122-10 for a winning percentage of .816.
Linfield's Northwest Conference record is 281-34-5 (.886)
–
Linfield University
is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, as well as an eCampus for online learning. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 54 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing. Linfield also offers interdisciplinary master's degrees in business, nursing and sports sciences. For six years running, U.S. News & World Report has named Linfield one of the top liberal arts colleges in the nation when it comes to social mobility. Forty percent of Linfield undergraduates are first-generation college students, and 39% are U.S. students of color. Linfield competes in the NCAA Division III Northwest Conference. Learn more at .
SOURCE Linfield University
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN26102024003732001241ID1108821049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.