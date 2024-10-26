Day Of Mourning Declared In Dnipro On October 27

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 27, a day of mourning is declared in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian missile strike on the city.

This was announced by the city's Mayor, Boris Filatov, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Tomorrow, October 27, a day of mourning is declared in the city," he wrote.

Earlier reports stated that overnight, October 26, the Russian forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro. Five people were killed, while 21 others were injured.

andin

In the city, more than two dozen apartment buildings were damaged. One building was destroyed, and another is in an emergency state.