Day Of Mourning Declared In Dnipro On October 27
Date
10/26/2024 7:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 27, a day of mourning is declared in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian missile strike on the city.
This was announced by the city's Mayor, Boris Filatov, via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Tomorrow, October 27, a day of mourning is declared in the city," he wrote.
Earlier reports stated that overnight, October 26, the Russian forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro. Five people were killed, while 21 others were injured.
Read also: Search
and rescue operation
in Dnipro over
In the city, more than two dozen apartment buildings were damaged. One building was destroyed, and another is in an emergency state.
MENAFN26102024000193011044ID1108820954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.