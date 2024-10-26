Zelensky Appoints NSDC Secretary As Head Of Council Of Energy Security Experts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko as Chairman of the Council of Security Experts.

This is stipulated in decree No.737/2024“On amending the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 29, 2020, No. 206/2020,” Ukrinform reports.

“In place of Article 2 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 29, 2020, No.206/2020, 'On the Council of Energy Security Experts,' to appoint Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Valeriyovych Lytvynenko as the Chairman of the Council of Energy Security Experts,” the document reads.

As reported, the Council of Energy Security Experts serves as an advisory body to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). This body was established in accordance with the NSDC decision of December 2, 2019, titled "On Urgent Measures to Ensure Energy Security."

Photo: President's Office