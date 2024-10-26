USQBC Hosts Private Business Reception Featuring Minister Of Finance, QCB Governor

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) recently hosted an exclusive business reception at the St Regis Hotel in Washington, DC.

The event featured remarks by Mohammed“Moe” Barakat, USQBC managing director and treasurer of the board of directors. It was attended by guests of honour HE the Governor of the Qatar Central Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani, who is also chairman of Qatar Authority (QIA); HE the of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari; Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad al-Thani, the ambassador of the State of Qatar to the US; and former US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

The reception brought together senior officials from the US and Qatar, the Qatari delegation to the IMF World Bank meetings, USQBC members, and prominent business leaders and CEOs from the US and Qatari finance and business communities.

Discussions emphasised the sustained growth of US-Qatar business relations, focusing on enhancing trade, investment, and financial co-operation.

“The US-Qatar relationship has grown over the last 50 years, and every year, we've seen the numbers grow more and more. This is due to the strong Qatari economy and their ability to ensure the trade balance with the US is very active and that it continues to grow year after year,” said Barakat, who reiterated the council's role in facilitating economic engagement between the two nations.

The event served to reinforce the enduring bilateral business ties between the US and Qatar, strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

