Qatar Condemns Israel's Targeting Of The Islamic Republic Of Iran

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of Israel's targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, deeming the act a blatant violation of Iran's and a clear breach of international law.

In a statement on Saturday, the of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's deep concern over the potentially serious consequences of this escalation, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint, resolve conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid actions that could destabilize the region's security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's call for the international community to intensify efforts to calm and de-escalate the situation and end the suffering of people in the region, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon.

