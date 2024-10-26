U.S., South Korea, Japan Express Grave Concern Over Deployment Of North Korean Troops To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, South Korea, and Japan are seriously concerned about the deployment of North Korean to Russia and their potential use in the war against Ukraine. They urge Pyongyang and Moscow to cease such military cooperation.

This was stated by national security advisers from the three countries - Jake Sullivan, Shin Wonsik, and Takeo Akiba - during their meeting in Washington, as reported by Ukrinform, citing the White House .

"National Security Advisors Sullivan, Shin, and Akiba expressed grave concern over troop deployments by the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Russia, potentially for use on the battlefield against Ukraine," the statement reads.

It emphasizes that this move is the latest in a series of alarming indicators of deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the supply of North Korean weapons and ballistic missiles to Russia, which directly violates UN Security Council resolutions.

"The National Security Advisors call on Russia and the DPRK to cease these actions that only serve to expand the security implications of Russia's brutal and illegal war beyond Europe and into the Indo-Pacific," the statement stressed.

Sullivan, Shin, and Akiba also reiterated the firm commitment of the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan to help Ukraine defend itself and they committed to coordinate support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, its recovery and reconstruction, as well as efforts to hold Russia accountable for its unlawful actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. side does not rule out that certain North Korean military units, which were transferred to Russia in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, may now be deployed near the border with Ukraine, in Russia's Kursk region.