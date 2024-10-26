New OFT Converter Software Launched By Softaken With Extraordinary Features

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Now make the OFT file conversion task easier with our new Softaken OFT Converter Software. Instead of depending on lengthy manual solutions, you can go for this outstanding solution that can convert OFT files to multiple formats with just a few clicks.



This advanced utility can convert OFT files to PST, PDF, EML, EMLX, MBOX, MSG, HTML, and MHTML formats. Moreover, it can directly OFT files to IMAP Servers. This simplified solution is very easy to install and operate. You don't require any third-party app configuration to use this software. During the conversion task, there will be no data alteration or harm to the actual OFT file items. It conveniently performs Outlook File Template Conversion with 100% accuracy.



Extraordinary features of this utility:



Easy Conversion: Softaken OFT Converter makes the conversion easier for all with its friendly steps and layout. No technical expertise is needed to use this app.



Data Filtration: This app offers filtering data items using the 'date range' filter. Hence, unwanted items can be easily excluded by this app.



Batch Conversion: Without any barriers, users can comfortably convert one or more OFT files of any size. The size & quantity of data items do not matter while using this tool.



Complete OFT folder conversion: With all elements of the OFT file, the software exports the database. It won't change the database hierarchy, formatting, and other elements.



8 different file formats: This utility can convert OFT files to 8 file formats like PDF, MBOX, PST, EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, and MHTML.



Direct import to IMAP servers: This OFT file conversion app allows direct transfer of OFT files to IMAP Servers like Gmail, Office 365, G Suite, AOL, etc.



Save data excluding duplicates: By removing duplicate content, the software exports the OFT file database to the selected file format and selected location by users.



Naming convention: You will get an option to provide the name for the output file which helps you in organizing data items.



Preview mode: The added OFT file data is previewed on your screen for rechecking by the software before its conversion.



Free testing option: This powerful app comes in the demo edition which assists you in checking its functioning by processing the first 10 items per folder.



View of our CEO



We have announced that Softaken OFT Converter software will fulfill the needs of all users by safely and immediately converting OFT files. This highly powerful solution is completely Windows-based and can be used by individuals and businesses. We believe it will surely serve its purpose.

