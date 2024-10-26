Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Austria On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on his country's National Day on Saturday.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Bellen a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for Austria and its people. (pickup previous)
