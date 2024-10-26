Kuwait PM Congratulates Austria On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen on his country's National Day on Saturday. (pickup previous)
