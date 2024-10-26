China Blasting Ahead Of US In Race Back To The Moon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Will the next human to walk on the moon speak English or Mandarin? In all, 12 Americans landed on the lunar surface between 1969 and 1972. Now, both the US and China are preparing to send humans back there this decade.

However, the US lunar program is delayed, in part because the spacesuits and lunar-landing vehicle are not ready. Meanwhile, China has pledged to put astronauts on the moon by 2030 – and it has a habit of sticking to timelines.

Just a few years ago, such a scenario would have seemed unlikely. But there now appears to be a realistic possibility that China could beat the US in a race that America, arguably, has defined . So who will return there first and does it really matter?

NASA's moon program is called Artemis. The US has involved international and commercial partners to spread the cost. NASA set out a plan to get American boots back on lunar soil over the course of three missions.

In November 2022, NASA launched its Orion spacecraft on a loop around the Moon without humans aboard. This was the Artemis I mission .

Artemis II , scheduled for late 2025, is similar to Artemis I, but this time Orion will carry four astronauts. They will not land; this will be left for Artemis III . For this third mission, NASA will send a man and the first woman to the lunar surface. Though as yet unnamed, one of them will be the first person of color on the moon.

Artemis III astronauts are set to use SpaceX's Starship vehicle to land on the moon. Photo: NASA

Artemis III was scheduled to launch this year, but the timescale has slipped several times. A review in December 2023 gave a one-in-three chance that it would not have launched by February 2028. The mission is currently slated to happen no earlier than September 2026.

Meanwhile, China's space program seems to be moving at speed, without significant failures or delays. In April 2024, Chinese space officials announced that the country was on track to put its astronauts on the moon by 2030 .