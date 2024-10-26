TN: Migratory Birds Begin Arriving At Kodiyakarai Bird Sanctury As Rains Set In

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Following the arrival of the northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu in mid-October, migratory birds have begun arriving at the Kodiyakarai Bird Sanctuary in the southern state.

According to officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, birds from various parts of the world have arrived at the Point Calimere Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai, located in Nagapattinam district.

The species that have arrived include little stints, flamingos, painted storks, pelicans, crab plovers, Heuglin's gulls, marsh sandpipers, curlew sandpipers, great knots, red knots, and little egrets.

Most of these are water birds, particularly waders. Significant rainfall in the areas surrounding the sanctuary, brought by the northeast monsoon, has encouraged the arrival of these migratory birds in large numbers.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department mentioned that, compared to 2023, the increased rainfall this year has led to a larger influx of migratory birds.

The official stated,“With the arrival of migratory birds, the issue of poaching has also resurfaced. We have initiated measures to prevent poaching in villages across Vedaranyam taluk, where the sanctuary is located, as the number of migratory birds continues to grow.”

He added that the department is patrolling these villages to protect the birds. K. V. Balakrishnan, an avid bird watcher and ornithologist in Tamil Nadu, commented,“The Forest Department must ensure minimal human interference in these areas where migratory birds arrive in large numbers. Backwater fishing should be reduced during this period to limit human activity in these regions.”

He also urged the Tamil Nadu government to fairly compensate fishers who are restricted from backwater fishing during this time. It is noteworthy that Tamil Nadu is home to fifteen bird sanctuaries.

With the northeast monsoon strengthening across the state, forest officials expect large numbers of migratory birds to arrive in several of these sanctuaries.