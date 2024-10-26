Ukraine, Bulgaria Start Negotiations On Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held the first round of talks with the Bulgarian side on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement.

That is according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

“On the instructions of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Presidential Office, and in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva held the first round of negotiations with the Bulgarian side on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement,” the report says.

As noted, Ukraine and Bulgaria have started working on a draft document and agreed on its key provisions.

“Ukraine has already signed 27 agreements in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration. It is very important to have such a document with Bulgaria as our strategic partner in the Black Sea region,” Zhovkva said.

The parties agreed on a further schedule of negotiations to finalize the agreement as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra on Friday handed over to the UN Secretariat the instrument of ratification of Ukraine's accession to the Rome Statute, which will mean the country's full participation in the International Criminal Court.

Photo: President's Office