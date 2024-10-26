50 Killed In Sudan Paramilitary Attack: Non-Governmental Groups

(MENAFN- IANS) Khartoum, Oct 26 (IANS) More than 50 people were killed and over 200 in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in central Sudan, according to non-governmental groups.

"On Friday morning, the RSF heavily shelled and bombarded Alseriha village of Al Kamlin locality," said the resistance committee, a volunteer group in Wad Madani, the capital city of the Gezira state, Xinhua news agency reported.

"More than 53 citizens of Alseriha village were killed and over 200 others injured and some of them are in a critical condition," it added.

Since dawn Friday, an RSF force stormed Alseriha village of Al Kamlin locality, north of Gezira State, set up its weapons and cannons on top of high buildings, and started shooting at unarmed citizens, said the Gezira Conference, a non-governmental group, in a statement.

Sudan's Foreign Ministry condemned the RSF's "retaliatory campaigns" against the villages and cities of Gezira state in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said that the RSF is carrying out campaigns on tribal and regional bases, which amounts to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to a situation report issued by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project on October 14, the conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths.