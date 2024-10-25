XSET And DR3AMIN Drop Halloween Capsule At Epic Pop-Up Event In Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaming lifestyle brand XSET and DR3AMIN kickoff three-day immersive retail experience sponsored by Chipoys, featuring merch and live meet and greet with fans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XSET , the culture-defining gaming lifestyle and organization, is teaming up with DR3AMIN, the boundary-pushing streetwear and collectibles brand founded by phenom Cody "Clix" Conrod, to present an epic Halloween pop-up event in Los Angeles. Titled "Dr3amin on Fairfax," this three-day extravaganza, powered by NTWRK, will take place from October 25-27, 2024, at NTWRK LA. The 2,300-square-foot IRL activation space will feature an all-day meet and greet with world-renowned Fortnite creator Clix, live streaming, and 1v1 gaming with fans. Rising Fortnite star Fraanticc will also be on-site, meeting fans and signing autographs.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of gaming, fashion, and experiential retail, showcasing how forward-thinking brands are breaking down traditional industry barriers to create immersive, multi-faceted experiences for a new generation of consumers. The event will feature the debut of a limited-edition Halloween-themed merchandise collection designed by Drew McCarver using influences from classic 80's & 90's horror film themes. The space will break the 4th wall and make you feel like you have crossed through the screen into a creepy world of scare cinema. The screens throughout will play a short horror montage with Clix as the lead trapped in his own nightmares!

"'Dr3amin on Fairfax' is not just a pop-up - it's a fully immersive Halloween experience complete with its own short film” said Greg Selkoe, CEO and co-founder of XSET. "We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible when you combine gaming, streetwear, and interactive retail. This event is a glimpse into the future of entertainment and commerce, and it perfectly aligns with our partnership with Clix and his visionary brand, DR3AMIN."

The pop-up will transform NTWRK's space into an a scary movie experience, featuring:

Exclusive XSET x DR3AMIN "Dr3amin on Fairfax" merchandise collection, including hoodies, t-shirts, and hats inspired by classic horror films and gaming culture

Celebrity appearances by XSET members, including XSET Clix and XSET Fraanticc

Live gaming sessions and 1v1 competitions on a giant screen, showcasing the XSET x Clix Fortnite map with a special Halloween twist

Meet-and-greet opportunities with XSET talent

Daily giveaways of signed merchandise

Special brand integration with Chipoys, featuring the launch of a new limited edition Clix-inspired chip bag design

The event kicks off with an exclusive VIP and industry night on Friday, October 25, followed by two days of public access. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience that blends the thrill of horror with the excitement of gaming and exclusive fashion drops.

Cody "Clix" Conrod, founder of DR3AMIN and XSET co-owner, commented, "Bringing DR3AMIN and XSET together for this Halloween event is a perfect blend. It's amazing to see how far we've come since I started DR3AMIN, and now we're creating this insane experience that merges gaming, fashion, and live and recorded content that I know the fans will love.”

XSET has also produced a short horror film to promote the event, starring Clix. The film, which will be released on XSET's social media channels leading up to the event, tells the haunting story of a mysterious television channel that begins to captivate a small town's residents. As the channel's hypnotic broadcasts spread through the community, viewers find themselves drawn into a vivid and surreal nightmare. And once you watch...there is no waking up.

"At NTWRK, we're always looking for innovative ways to connect brands with consumers," said Aaron Levant, CEO of NTWRK. "This collaboration with XSET and DR3AMIN exemplifies our commitment to creating unique, shoppable experiences that blend entertainment, technology, and commerce in unexpected ways."

For more information about the event and to sign up for exclusive updates, visit .

About XSET

XSET is the fastest-growing global gaming lifestyle media brand, built to serve a diverse and dynamic audience at the intersection of gaming, music, sports, art, entertainment, and fashion. As a leader in gaming culture, XSET delivers cutting-edge content through online experiences and live events, attracting notable figures such as Lil' Wayne, Swaelee, Tee Grizzley, Deandre Ayton, Clix, Fraanticc, Kris London, Adrian Colbert, and Ezekiel Elliot as members and investors.

XSET is at the forefront of the gaming lifestyle space, partnering with globally recognized brands like Samsung, McDonald's, Nike, the Red Sox, Spotify, MGM/Amazon Studios, JBL, and Gatorade. With highly sought-after merchandise featuring exclusive collaborations, XSET's offerings are among the most coveted in the industry. Additionally, its creator-driven CPG division further extends the brand's reach. Focused on monetization through brand partnerships, content, and product innovation, XSET is reshaping the future of gaming culture. For more information, visit XSET.

About DR3AMIN

DR3AMIN is a boundary-pushing streetwear and collectibles brand founded by professional gamer and largest Fortnite creator in the world, Cody "Clix" Conrod. Merging gaming culture with contemporary fashion, DR3AMIN creates limited-edition collections and exclusive merchandise that resonate with the next generation of digital natives. Through innovative collaborations and immersive retail experiences, DR3AMIN continues to redefine the intersection of gaming, streetwear, and entertainment. For more information, visit DR3AMIN.

About NTWRK

NTWRK is a curated livestream shopping marketplace that brings together the world's most influential artists, brands, and personalities to celebrate culture. Rooted in sneakers, streetwear, and all things collectible, NTWRK offers unprecedented access to rare and exclusive products – all while fostering communities of buyers and sellers through livestream shopping.

Katie Timmons

Sheldon Strategy and Consulting

...

