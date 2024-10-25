Virginia Department Of Labor And Industry Recertifies NIBCO Of Virginia As A Voluntary Protection Program 'STAR' Site

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gary Pan, Comissioner, Virginia Department of and IndustryRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NIBCO of Virginia, located in Stuarts Draft, has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH ) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site's third recertification since 2014.“We commend the dedication of the staff and management at NIBCO of Virginia for prioritizing workers' safety and health,” said Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) Commissioner Gary Pan.“This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”NIBCO of Virginia facility in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, is one of 37 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition. The approximately 304,000-square-foot facility is the world's largest producer of pure copper fittings for plumbing, heating, cooling, irrigation, and drainage applications. Currently, there are 460 full-time employees (27 salaried/ 433 hourly), with two contract workers at the site. The plant is one of two NIBCO VPP STAR sites in Virginia and one of five in the United States.The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia's employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant's management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.Acceptance into Virginia's VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers. The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs. For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at .The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources.

