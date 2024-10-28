Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Arrives In Vadodara For India Visit To Join PM Modi In A Roadshow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez arrived in Gujarat's Vadodara city early hours on Monday for his three-day visit to India. Sanchez will delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from other engagements.

Sanchez flight landed at the Vadodara airport at around 1.30 am as he began his maiden official visit to India. He is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Tuesday before returning to Spain.

Sanchez's visit is a first by any head of Spanish to India in 18 years.

Sanchez will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a roadshow before jointly inaugurating the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility on Monday. The 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility will have cultural shows en route, according to news agency PTI.

The two leaders will also visit the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace, where they will hold a bilateral meeting organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also call on Prime Minister Sanchez during his visit

They will have lunch at the palace before proceeding to their respective destinations, officials said. Sanchez will leave for Spain at around 12.30 am Wednesday, according to his schedule shared by the MEA.

Sanchez landed in India within 24 hours of German chancellor Olaf Scholz's departure from India, making it back-to-back meeting with the two European heads of government for PM Modi.

In Vadodara, Sanchez and Modi will jointly inaugurate the complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft by TAS, the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India.