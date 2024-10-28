BRICS Isn't De-Dollarizing Anytime Soon

(MENAFN- Asia Times) BRICS Summit host Russian President Vladimir disappointed both anti-colonial enthusiasts and Western alarmists last week by conceding that the bloc's members“have not built and are not” building a payment system to challenge the US dollar-based global system.

The leaders of the two economic giants present at the summit, China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi, did not mention alternative payment arrangements in their respective remarks.

The technical requirements for alternative payment systems aren't the problem. The SWIFT system that controls interbank payments in dollars and other major Western currencies merely transmits secure messages.

The challenge, rather, is economic: US demand for imports fuels an outsized portion of economic growth in the Global South. China's exports to the US amount to just 2.3% of its GDP, but about half of its surge in exports to the Global South since 2020 depends on re-exports to the United States.

While China's exports to the Global South more than doubled from about US$60 billion a month to $140 billion a month, US imports from the Global South rose from about $60 billion a month to $100 billion a month during the past four years.

Graphic: Asia Times

Dependence on the US market varies widely across the universe of developing countries. Vietnam and Mexico, the two favorite venues for so-called“friend-shoring,” that is, transferring production away from China to putatively friendlier countries, registered big increases in exports to the US as a share of GDP.

Vietnam's exports to the US in 2023 amounted to about 27% of the country's GDP, compared to just 10% in 2020, while Mexico's US exports rose to 27% of GDP in 2023 from 20% in 2010.

Graphic: Asia Times

Singapore and Malaysia, by contrast, showed little increase in US exports as a share of GDP. Indonesia and Brazil export comparatively little to the United States.