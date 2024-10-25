Driven By Transparency, Pleasantrees Commits To A 'Never Remediated' Pledge In Debut Cannabis Campaign - Enjoy More

MT CLEMENS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pleasantrees , the premiere hand-crafted cannabis brand, debuted its "Enjoy More"

campaign alongside a 'Never Remediated' pledge to consumers. Committed to quality and setting a higher standard, Pleasantrees is proud to have never remediated a single gram of cannabis flower since being founded in 2018.

The vertically integrated cannabis company continues to challenge the industry's status quo by shining a light on remediation – a process that removes undesirable elements, such as pesticides, heavy metals or mold, from cannabis flower by using various methodologies of radiation.

While remediation mitigates harmful elements and allows cannabis to pass state regulatory standards, it results in dead pathogens that remain on the flower. Additionally, the remediation process destroys the flower's natural terpenes and cannabinoids, making the cannabis product less flavorful and potent.

"We are incredibly proud that 100% of the cannabis, flower or concentrate, that goes into every product we bring to market is grown, produced and packaged under our team's meticulous oversight," said Bryan Wickersham, President of Pleasantrees. "Understanding and mastering our supply chain, makes a pledge like "Never Remediated" or commitments to never use conversion oil and MCT oil easy to stand by."

With a mission to celebrate the craft of cannabis cultivation and deliver the highest quality experiences, Pleasantrees invests in best-in-class manufacturing, product development and retail hospitality so consumers can Enjoy More.

"The "Enjoy More" campaign has always been about quality," said Ryan Wood, Creative Director of Pleasantrees. "It's about how the quality of Pleasantrees' products helps people enjoy their quality time however they choose – because, at its core, cannabis is a tremendous plant that has the unique ability to enhance or elevate different aspects of someone's everyday life."

The campaign's feature video includes different scenarios depicting how Pleasantrees' customers share or experience cannabis to ultimately enjoy life to its fullest. For the Pleasantrees team, it was imperative to showcase different people and demographics in the campaign because cannabis isn't exclusive to anyone.

As part of the campaign, Pleasantrees re-launched its e-commerce website putting the customer's online experience at the forefront by utilizing a design-forward approach. Later this year, the retailer will release a shoppable box curated with its core products spanning from pre-packaged flower to a cannabis-infused beverage.

Pleasantrees continues to strive towards de-stigmatizing cannabis and the way people enjoy the plant. To learn more, please visit enjoypleasantrees .

About Pleasantrees:

Pleasantrees was founded in 2018 with a mission to celebrate the craft of cannabis cultivation and deliver the highest quality experiences to consumers throughout Michigan. Vertically integrated and committed to transparency, Pleasantrees is proud to have never remediated a single gram of cannabis flower from its first harvest to its latest.

Devoted to setting new standards in the industry, Pleasantrees is not only powered by best-in-class manufacturing but strives to bring innovative collaborations to the Michigan market. From mission-driven partnerships to education-backed experiences, Pleasantrees has curated collections including The Legacy Series and The Cultivar Collab.

Pleasantrees is committed to cultivating the highest-quality cannabis with an honest, Midwestern approach. We know that finding your spark doesn't start with that first light, puff, or sip – it happens when you do what you love. That's why all of us at Pleasantrees, whether behind the plants, counters, or desks, are dedicated to making quality products and experiences, so you can Enjoy More!

