Mitch Gould Of NPI: Pharmacies, Drug Stores See Sustained Growth Amidst Expanding Product Lines

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI) continues to make significant strides in the retail sector by securing purchase orders with some of the largest drug chains in the U.S., including Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens. This achievement underscores Gould's expertise in navigating the dynamic landscape of the Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry, which has experienced notable growth in recent years.The industry, which encompasses a wide range of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, health and beauty items, toiletries, and consumable goods, is on a steady upward trajectory. According to a recent analysis , revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, reaching $629.7 billion by the end of 2024, with a 1.9% growth rate projected for 2024 alone."Securing distribution with major drug chains like CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens aligns perfectly with NPI's mission to make innovative health products widely accessible," said Mitch Gould. "As consumer demand rises, we're committed to helping brands succeed in this competitive market by placing products directly in front of millions of customers through top-tier retail channels.”The industry has benefited from a variety of factors, including an aging population with increasing healthcare needs, high rates of private health insurance, and a surge in prescription fulfillment. Additionally, pharmacies have adapted to shifting consumer preferences by expanding their range of grocery and consumer products, further boosting foot traffic and sales.Gould's track record of driving successful retail distribution for nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and health-focused consumer products positions NPI as a trusted partner for brands seeking growth in the U.S. market. The company leverages its extensive industry network, combined with strategic marketing and sales efforts, to capitalize on the evolving landscape of retail distribution.For more information about Nutritional Products International, visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretz

