Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size To Reach USD 1,093.35 Million By 2032, Driven By Growing Demand Across Various Industries | S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Analysis:

As per the S&S Insider Report,“ The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market was valued at USD 502 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,093.35 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ”

In recent years, the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market has seen substantial growth driven mainly by increasing demand in defense, industrial, and commercial sectors. Technological advancements, a greater emphasis on research and development, and a growing need for advanced imaging choices are the primary drivers behind this expansion. The exceptional capability of SWIR imaging to distinguish between similar objects in the visible spectrum enhances its applicability in various fields. The advancement in the industry is demonstrated by the C-RED SWIR camera range, featuring a worldwide shutter, high frame rates, and a remarkable 14-bit output. This ensures that pixel quality stays the same, even with increased frame rates, achieving a remarkable 602 Hz frame rate at maximum resolution (640 x 512 pixels). This enhancement enhances the detection of objects in SWIR lighting, making it beneficial for photographing outdoors in natural lighting such as starlight. Traditional quartz or halogen bulbs can also act as reliable SWIR light sources.







Get a Sample Report of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Forecast @

Dominant Market Players with their Products Listed in this Report are:



FLIR Systems (FLIR A6750sc SLS, FLIR A50/A70)

Sensors Unlimited (a division of Collins Aerospace) (MicroSWIR 640CSX, SU320HX)

Xenics (Bobcat-640 Series, Ceres T 1280)

New Imaging Technologies (NIT) (WiDy SenS 320, WiDy Vision)

Hamamatsu Photonics (C12741-03 InGaAs, G12230-10R InGaAs)

Princeton Instruments (NIRvana LN, NIRvana ST)

Allied Vision (Goldeye G-008 SWIR, Goldeye G-033 SWIR)

Raptor Photonics (OWL 640 T, Ninox 640 II)

Teledyne DALSA (Linea SWIR, Calibir GXF)

Leonardo DRS (TenumTM 640, SLS MWIR 1280)

Intevac (Photonic Vision SWIR Camera, NightVistaTM SWIR)

Photonis (NOCTURN SWIR, Lynx CMOS)

Sofradir (a part of Lynred) (Galatea MW, ALTAIR MW)

Quantum Imaging (QI-SWIR 640, QI-SWIR 320)

IRCameras (IRC800, IRC900)

Xenics Infrared Solutions (Xeva 320, Tigris-640)

BaySpec Inc. (OCI-1000 Hyperspectral Imager, SuperGamutTM Series)

InfraTec GmbH (ImageIR® 9300, VarioCAM® HD head 900)

FLIR Defense (formerly Extech Instruments) (Raven-384, Ranger HRC) Photonic Science and Engineering (IR-enhanced Camera, Cooled SWIR Camera)

“Comprehensive Segment Analysis: Understanding Market Opportunities”

By Imaging Type:

Thermal imaging held a dominant position in 2023 with a 41% market share in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market, attributed to its critical applications in defense and industrial sectors. This imaging type leverages the thermal radiation emitted by objects, providing superior detection and differentiation capabilities even in low-light or challenging environmental conditions. Thermal SWIR imaging is particularly valuable in surveillance, search and rescue operations, and industrial inspections, where precise temperature differentiation is crucial.

By Technology:

Cooled technology is the leading segment in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market, recognized for its ability to enhance image quality by reducing thermal noise in imaging systems. Cooled SWIR sensors maintain lower operating temperatures, resulting in improved sensitivity and detection capabilities. This makes them particularly suitable for applications that require precise measurements and high-resolution images, such as defense, aerospace, and scientific research. The need for reliable and high-performance imaging solutions in these critical sectors drives the demand for cooled SWIR technology.

Do y ou Have a ny Specific Queries o r Need a ny Customiz e Research on SWIR Market, Request for Analyst Call @

Key Market Segments:

"Regional Market Breakdown: Identifying Growth Hotspots and Emerging Trends"

In 2023, North America held a 36% market share in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market, primarily because of key players and rising investments in research and development. Military users demand advanced imaging solutions for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes, leading to a need for SWIR technology, which is influenced by the defense industry. FLIR Systems and Teledyne Technologies are important companies in the SWIR market in this region, providing cutting-edge imaging solutions tailored for various uses.

During 2024-2032, the Asia Pacific region is becoming the quickest developing area due to rapid industrialization and rising investments in advanced imaging systems. Countries such as China and India are seeing an increase in the demand for SWIR applications in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and security. Opgal and Tasi Group are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region, capitalizing on the increasing demand for high-quality imaging solutions in various industries.

Recent Developments: