Kuwait's Al-Shatti Comes First At Saudi Qassim Rally
Date
10/25/2024 9:21:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Shatti came first in the first phase of motorbike category in Saudi Arabia's Qassin Rally 2024 currently held in Buraydah.
Al-Shatti could end the 237-m race at 03,46,44, outrivaling UAE's Mohammad al-Balooshi who cut the competition at 03,48,17 and Saudi Arabia Abdulhalim Al-Mogheira who came third at 03,50,50.
Al-Shatti seeks to keep his position at the final round to be held on Saturday. (end)
