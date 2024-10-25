Kuwait's Al-Shatti Comes First At Saudi Qassim Rally

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Shatti came first in the first phase of motorbike category in Saudi Arabia's Qassin Rally 2024 currently held in Buraydah.

Al-Shatti could end the 237-m race at 03,46,44, outrivaling UAE's Mohammad al-Balooshi who cut the competition at 03,48,17 and Saudi Arabia Abdulhalim Al-Mogheira who came third at 03,50,50.

Al-Shatti seeks to keep his position at the final round to be held on Saturday. (end)

kns













MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108818166