Revolutionizing Team Connectivity - Savox Launches New, Game-Changing Wireless Team Communication System, Savox Pack-COM

/INS. Savox Communications, the world-renowned leader in providing mission-critical hearing protection and communication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Savox Pack-COM. This revolutionary wireless team communication system is designed to enhance team efficiency, safety and security with unprecedented sound quality, ultralow latency, and full duplex capability.

Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of tactical environments, the Savox Pack-COM ensures seamless, secure, and reliable communication, empowering teams to perform at their best. It significantly improves team coordination, responsiveness, and situational awareness of whole the team.

The Savox Pack-COM system features a portable base station that creates a secure communication bubble, allowing teams to move freely and work securely. Utilizing AES-256 encryption, the Savox Pack-COM guarantees the confidentiality and security of all communications, protecting sensitive information in real-time. A robust, full-duplex connection within a 400-meter LOS (Line Of Sight) range of the portable base station ensures effective communication even in the most challenging environments.

Additionally, the Savox Pack-COM system also includes the Savox TRICS series tactical radio and intercom control system, offering the most advanced team communication solution to enhance your team's operational capabilities in demanding conditions.

Providing crystal-clear communications, the Savox Pack-COM wireless team communication system reduces misunderstandings and enhances operational efficiency through its marketleading sound quality. It integrates effortlessly with existing radio infrastructure by connecting up to two external radios. This feature enhances versatility and interoperability, catering to your team's specific requirements.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Savox Pack-COM, a revolutionary innovation in wireless team communication systems. This system represents a significant leap forward in ensuring our customers experiencing unmatched sound quality, security, and reliability in their communications. At Savox, we are dedicated to empowering our clients with cutting-edge solutions, and the Pack-COM is a testament to that commitment. We are excited to see the positive impact it will have on teams worldwide." says Janne Pöllänen, SVP Sales and Business devlopment.

The Savox Pack-COM wireless team communication system ensures tactical teams have the tools needed to excel in every operation, offering an unparalleled combination of security, clarity, and reliability. At Savox, we empower the best to do their best.

For more information :

Sales :

Janne Pöllänen

SVP

Global Sales and Business development

Tele: + 358 509117730

Email: ...

Offering:

Jani Rutanen

VP Systems offering

Tele: + 358 504150020

Email: ...

Media:

Emma Kaartinen

Marketing Coordinator

Tele: +358407470050

Email: ...

About Savox Communications

Savox Communications is a Finnish-based company with a turnover of over 50 million euros in 2023. Employing more than 300 individuals, the company operates with a commitment to innovation, flexibility, and quality. This commitment is secured by its own production facilities and a global network. Savox is dedicated to research and development (R&D) in order to continuously enhance the effectiveness and reliability of its products. This focus on R&D is driven by a clear purpose: to empower the best to always do their best. By providing top-tier communication tools, Savox ensures that professionals across various industries are equipped to perform at their best, no matter the challenges they face.