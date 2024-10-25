عربي


Saudi Football Association Terminates Contract With National Team Coach Roberto Mancini

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saudi football Association (SFA) announced Thursday the termination of its contract with Italian Roberto Mancini, coach of the first team, by mutual consent, after a series of disappointing results for the team during the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The SFA noted in its statement that it will announce the name of the new coach of the national team in the coming few days after the final and official completion of the contracting procedures.
Mancini led the Saudi national team in 18 matches, where he won 7 matches, drew 5 matches, and suffered 6 defeats.

