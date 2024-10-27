Getting The Flu Vaccination: A Crucial Step For Pregnant Women In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As flu season approaches, healthcare experts in Qatar are urging pregnant women to prioritize getting the flu vaccine. The flu can pose significant risks to both pregnant women and their unborn babies, making vaccination a vital preventive measure.

“The flu can lead to serious complications for pregnant women, including pneumonia, hospitalization, and even premature birth,” said Dr. Huda Abdulla Al Saleh, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology and Executive Director of Quality and Safety at Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Women's Wellness and Research Center.

“By getting vaccinated, pregnant women can protect themselves and their newborns from the potentially devastating effects of the flu virus.”

The flu vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy. It helps to build immunity against the flu virus, reducing the risk of infection and transmission to newborns in Qatar.

“The best time to get the flu vaccine is now, before the flu season begins in earnest. By getting vaccinated early, pregnant women can ensure they are protected throughout the flu season,” she said.

Dr. Al Saleh said the flu vaccination is extensively researched and not only is it safe in pregnancy at any stage, but it's positively recommended in pregnancy.

“The influenza vaccine has been given safely to millions of pregnant women worldwide over many years,” she said.“Influenza vaccinations have not been shown to cause harm to pregnant women or their babies. Women who have had the flu vaccine while pregnant also pass some protection on to their babies, which lasts for the first few months of their lives. It is also safe for women who are breastfeeding to have the vaccine.”

People can get the flu vaccine at all Primary Health Care Centers and private clinics as well as when they attend outpatients' appointments at HMC.

“At HMC, patients can ask to receive their flu vaccine when they attend their scheduled outpatient's department appointments and we are encouraging them to do this as soon as possible,” Dr. Al Saleh said.

“You can also take the vaccine at all Primary Health Care Centers and a range of private clinics in Qatar.”

How to Get Your Flu Vaccine in Qatar



Booking an appointment for the flu vaccine is simple:

. PHCC: Call 107 for information or visit your nearest PHCC center. You can also receive the vaccine during your scheduled appointment or you can drop in for a flu vaccine.

. Private Clinics: You can get the vaccine at more than 30 private clinics across Qatar. Contact your healthcare provider for more information.

. HMC OPD Appointments: The flu vaccine is available for any patient attending an outpatients (OPD) appointment. During your scheduled OPD appointment at an HMC facility, ask your physician for the flu vaccine.