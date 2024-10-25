France: Paris Lebanon Conf. Gathers USD 1 Bln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Foreign Minister, announced on Thursday the international community had gathered USD 800 million in humanitarian assistance for Lebanon as well as USD 200 million to support the Labnese armed forces.

In his final address to the Paris to assist Lebanon, called upon by President Emmanuel Macron, Barrot indicated, "We have collectively raised USD 800 million in humanitarian aid and USD 200 million for the security forces, thatآ's about USD 1 billion."

He stressed the importance of reaching a settlement in Lebanon and not restricting the response to humanitarian and security aid.

Macron announced previously that a sum of EUR 100 million (USD 107 million) was gathered for the people of Lebanon affected by the brutal bombardment of the Israeli occupation.

The Paris conference for Lebanon saw the participation of 70 delegations, 15 international organizations to find a diplomatic solution to the situation and gather no less than USD 400 million. (end)

mao













MENAFN25102024000071011013ID1108817646