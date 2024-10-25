Ukraine's Border Guards Employ Vampire Drone Against Russian Positions Near Vovchansk
Date
10/25/2024 2:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards deployed on the frontline in the Vovchansk axis engaged the enemy using a Vampire drone, causing damage to a number of military vehicles and shelters.
That's according to the State Border Guard Servic press office, Ukrinform reports.
"Fighters from the Fury unit spotted a group of enemy troops heading toward their positions. The Vampire attack drone was deployed at the specified coordinates, dropped several 'gifts' on the unwanted guests,” the report reads.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Service of Ukraine
Russian vehicles, personnel shelters, and a batch of construction materials the enemy had brought in for setting up fortifications were also damaged.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces South located and destroyed a Buk-M2 air defense system.
MENAFN25102024000193011044ID1108817606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.