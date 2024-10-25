Ukraine's Border Guards Employ Vampire Drone Against Russian Positions Near Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards deployed on the frontline in the Vovchansk axis engaged the enemy using a Vampire drone, causing damage to a number of military and shelters.

That's according to the State Border Guard Servic press office, Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters from the Fury unit spotted a group of enemy heading toward their positions. The Vampire attack drone was deployed at the specified coordinates, dropped several 'gifts' on the unwanted guests,” the report reads.

Video: Official Telegram of the State Border Service of Ukraine

Russian vehicles, personnel shelters, and a batch of construction materials the enemy had brought in for setting up fortifications were also damaged.

