Trump Win Potential Puts Asia On A Tariff-Ied Edge

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Rising anticipation of a“red wave” sweeping Donald and his Republicans to electoral victory on November 5 suddenly has Asia contemplating a plethora of“what-if?” scenarios.

Though the US election has been extremely tight, Kamala Harris' Democrats consistently had a statistical edge. Now, betting markets are leaning toward a sweep of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives that's forcing Asia to confront a“Trump trade” scenario for 2025.

Most Asian leaders prefer Harris, as she would represent continuity from Joe Biden's presidency. Trump's trade policies alone would upend the global financial system as rarely before

The most immediate threat from Tokyo to Jakarta to the rest

of export-oriented Asia is Trump's supersized tariffs. The 60% levy that Trump plans for China will imperil growth in Asia's biggest economy and upend supply chains everywhere.

UBS

Group thinks that tariff alone will cut China's annual growth by more than half – chopping 2.5 percentage points off the gross domestic product (GDP) of the globe's top trading nation. China grew just 4.6% in the third quarter year on year amid weak retail spending, property investment and new home sales.

Over time, UBS

economist Wang Tao warns of the“risk of other countries raising tariffs on imports from China as well,” kicking off a potential arms race of tit-for-tat trade curbs.

It's not the end of the world, of course. As Tianchen Xu, senior economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, notes, China's full-year GDP target of around 5%

“is now within reach with extra stimulus in the fourth quarter.”

Despite the magnitude of these“challenges,” Xu notes,“China's economy is not incurable as some would suggest.” But Trump making giant trade wars great again could change that scenario, and fast.

Trump has threatened to slap taxes of between 100% and 200% on car imports from Mexico and to go even further on Biden's new punitive tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles . Yet how long will it be before Japanese, South Korean and Indian-made cars face similar Trump levies?

Such maneuvers would put Southeast Asian export-oriented economies like Thailand in harm's way. Trump 2.0 would complicate Thailand's“Detroit of Asia” designs on being the premier China hedge for global automakers.

Neil Shearing, chief economist at Capital Economics, says Asia is bracing not just for higher Trump taxes but for the possibility of a“universal tariff on all imports to the US.”

On top of that, Asian policymakers must calculate the costs of tighter controls on US immigration. Then there's Trump's promised new tax cuts that will only accelerate growth in a US national debt already topping US$35 trillion.

“While it's reasonable to assume that many of Trump's

campaign pledges will be diluted

when faced with the reality of government, the common thread running through each of these proposals is that they will end in higher inflation,” Shearing says.