Electronics Sector Shows A Lucrative Growth In Polyimide Films Market During Forecast Period

Introduction

Polyimide films are made of polymer of imide monomer. Polyimide films possesses higher chemical resistance, high temperature resistance and high dielectric constant. Due to such superior properties, polyimide films are used in of electronics components such as flexible printed circuit (FPC), pressure sensitive tape, wires and others. The emergence of transparent polyimide films for optoelectrical devices are gaining traction over the forecast period. Transparent polyimide films offer both traditional aromatic polyimide films and polymer optical films, which is used in numerous applications such as flexible display devices, conductive substrates for touch panels, flexible printing circuits boards, and flexible solar cells. The demand for transparent polyimide films is expected to increase in the forecast period, owing to launching of new models of smartphones and wearables.

Polyimide film is used in various industries such as, aerospace, automotive/industrial, electronics, and labelling where reliable, durable performance is required, often in harsh environments also can be engineered and converted to meet physical requirements for electrical, temperature, mechanical and chemical properties.

Segmental Insights

Global polyimide films market is segmented by application, and end user

By application, the polyimide films market is segmented into flexible printed circuit, specialty fabricated product, pressure sensitive tape, wire & cable, motor/generator. Flexible printed circuit segment is expected to dominant the market, due to remarkable properties like durability and reliability. These circuits are used in cell phones, LCD televisions, antennas, laptops and in aviation fields.

By end user, the polyimide films market is segmented into electronics, aerospace, automotive, labelling. Among these, the polyimide films have found a spectrum of applications across the defence sector as well as electronics. The electronics sector gains a global market in the forecast period, owing to use of PI tapes and PI films in the automobile components manufacturing. The product is used in manufacturing of automotive components as well as automobile.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global polyimide films market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

is expected to grow at a highest CAGR for the forecast period 2019–2026, owing to growing demand of polyimide films in aerospace, and electrical and electronics industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the growth for this market, due to increasing rate of industrialization. The dominance of region is attributable to the increasing demand for consumer electronics product due to the growing purchasing power of the consumers in the region. Also, the rising automobile and electronic sector in Japan, China, and South Kores are estimated to contribute the market growth.

North America holds the highest market share of polyimide films due to huge demand in military & defence sector. 3D printing has brought important change to the plastics sector. More investors, government agencies, and large corporations have shown an interest in 3D printing technology, according to the Seeking Alpha publication. The United States has gained somewhat of a stronghold on the polymers markets as well due to emerging technologies such as IOT and bio-manufacturing. As per capita income increases, consumers are usually more inclined to purchase new big-ticket items included provided by the industry. Rising incomes may raise demand for these items, and consumers who do not have the means to purchase items outright opt to rent.

MEA and Latin America is expected to grow the market of polyimide films owing to rising infrastructure spend, buoyant private sector activity and low interest rates to drive growth of electronics sector in the MEA region. Manufacturers and dealers collaborate to optimize parts distribution network and expand the service and maintenance network among them.

Competitive Players

I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US)PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea)Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan)Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan)3M Company (US)Kaneka Corporation (Japan)Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan)Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan)FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

15 February 2022 , South Korea's PI Advanced Materials, which holds the world's largest share of polyimide films and is widely used to package IT components and electric car batteries, is up for sale, possibly in a transaction for more than USD 1 trillion. According to the investment banking sector, JP Morgan is spearheading the selling of a 54 percent controlling ownership plus management rights via a special vehicle under Glenwood Private Equity and has sent teaser letters to prospective investors. 20 January 2022 , the expansion project at the Circleville, Ohio manufacturing facility of DuPont Interconnect Solutions has been completed, according to the company's Electronics & Industrial sector. The USD 250 million investment will assist DuPont in meeting the increasing global demand for Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials in automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, specialty industrial, and defense applications.

Segmentation

By ApplicationFlexible printed circuitWire & cablePressure sensitive tapeSpecialty fabricated productMotor/GeneratorBy End-UseElectronicsAerospaceAutomotiveLabelingOthers