Bomb Threats: Three Tirupati Hotels Get Email Threats, Police Probe Finds Hoax

Three private hotels in the temple district of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh received email threats about bombs, according to an India Today report on October 25.



The threats were reported to the police, who arrived at the hotels with sniffer dogs and conducted searches and investigations, but found nothing. Authorities have confirmed the threats were a hoax, it added.

The hotels are in the Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham and Alipiri areas, it added.

The are investigating to find the source of the threats.

The report added that the emails' subject line stated:“Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels, Evacuated by 11PM! TN CM involved” and the email cited mounting“international pressure” due to the arrest of former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and that“such blats (sic) in schools are necessary to divert the attention away from M.K Stalin family's involvement in the case.”





