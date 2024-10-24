Leidos Hits Key“Electrify The Mission” Milestone

(MENAFN- 3BL) Leidos participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Dover Air Force Base (AFB) in Delaware to commission the first of 168 electric vehicle (EV) charging points for the Department of the Air Force.

Why it matters: The event marked a major milestone providing the Defense Innovation Unit with multi-base EV Charging as a Service solutions , a key pillar in the company's Electrify the Mission initiative.

Launched in 2022, the initiative is part of the company's strategy to deploy advanced commercial solutions to help the U.S. government accelerate key energy security, resilience, and sustainability goals , which includes transitioning the Department of Defense toward a fully zero-emission light duty fleet.

The project was the perfect opportunity to leverage the experience Leidos has honed over decades in the utility sector.

Background: Over the course of 11 months, Leidos designed efficient power systems, broke ground on multiple sites, installed and commissioned charging ports at three military bases including Dover AFB, and integrated FedRAMP-accredited digital and physical interfaces.

The project also saw the successful deployment and validation of the company's budget-neutral EV Charging as a Service business model, a first for the U.S. government, and leveraged partnerships with world-class companies including ChargePoint and Shoals Technologies Group .

“With this capability, the Air Force now has a fully integrated, budget-neutral, and cybersecure solution that assures mission continuity as non-tactical vehicles transition to EV," Grimes added.

