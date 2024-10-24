Katara Astro Fair Until October 26

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village (Katara) today, October 24, inaugurated the Katara Astro Fair, which is organised in cooperation with Maps International and Katara Space Science Program, under the title "Innovations and Science - Shaping the Future from Concept to Creation", and will continue until Saturday, October 26.

The activities, which are held at the Thuraya Planetarium in Katara, began with an exciting display of creativity and innovation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), amidst a large presence and interaction from students from Qatari schools and universities, in addition to a distinguished presence of teachers, academics and scientists.

The astronomical exhibition is attended by many scientific and educational bodies and institutions, schools and universities in the State of Qatar, in addition to a number of students representing a variety of nationalities and different scientific levels, where each participant presented his distinctive ideas in scientific and astronomical fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, robotics, planetary systems, machine learning and others.

Over the course of three days, the Katara Astro Fair provides a unique platform for students to showcase their STEM projects to a panel of expert judges. These models and projects highlight the creativity and technical skills of the participants, making them compete for several prestigious awards, including the Future Scientist Award for the Most Innovative Model, the Young Innovator Award for Creative Idea in Problem Solving, the Outstanding Presentation and Design Award, and the Most Creative Award.

On the last day of the exhibition, the winners of the awards that celebrate outstanding talents and aim to enhance students interest in science and innovation will be announced.

The Katara Astro Fair contributes to fostering an ideal environment that encourages participants and visitors to think critically and creatively, face challenges and identify opportunities, and pushes them towards more innovation, discovery, learning and discussion about the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in shaping the future.