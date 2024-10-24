DIU Warns Of Preparations Of Paid“Rallies” In Ukrainian Cities To Discredit Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warns of preparations for provocative rallies in the regional centers of Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU posted this on .

According to the DIU, anonymous accounts on the Telegram messenger are looking for people who agree to attend“rallies” aimed at discrediting the military and leadership of Ukraine, including the special services, for money.

“Those who buy in are asked to take photos and videos of provocative actions to create a“picture” for the purpose of social polarization and creating tension within Ukraine ,” the message says.

They want to organize paid rallies in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro and other regional centers.

“The military intelligence warns Ukrainian citizens against participating in events harmful to national security. Let's be vigilant, wise and strong!” the DIU calls.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, a woman was detained in Odesa who tried to hang a Russian flag on the pedestal of the demolished monument to Catherine II.