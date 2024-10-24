(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On United Nations Day, it is important that the world does not forget the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the purpose of creating this organization, even though some of its officials prioritize temptations in Kazan over the content of the United Nations Charter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, the President recalled that the Crimea was in session today in its parliamentary dimension.

"With more than seventy participating delegations, the platform is well-represented. This year, the platform is taking place in Latvia. Today, I addressed the summit participants and called on them to support the Victory Plan. I know that the Plan's points have been discussed thoroughly and in detail. It is crucial that we work with our partners not only at the highest political level for the Plan's implementation but also across all political and societal levels," Zelensky said.

He emphasized the need "to stay united and communicate our motives, needs, and ability to steer this war towards a just end as clearly as possible to the world."

"I would also like to highlight that today, the Crimea Platform focused heavily on the points of our Peace Formula, particularly the point on territorial integrity and implementation of the UN Charter. Today, on United Nations Day, it is important that the world does not forget about the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the purpose of creating this organization. Even though some of its officials may prioritize temptations in Kazan over the content of the UN Charter, our world is built in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law do, and will continue to, matter. I thank everyone who is helping Ukraine in this regard," added the president.

As reported, the 3rd Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform is held today, October 24, in the capital of Latvia.

The International Crimea Platform was conceived in 2021 as a format for coordination and consultations at the level of states and governments, parliaments, foreign ministers, and experts. It was created to raise awareness among world leaders and the general public about the temporary occupation and annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia, its negative impact on the human rights of the local population, security in the Black Sea region, global food security, and rules-based global order.

Two previous parliamentary summits of the Crimea Platform were held in Zagreb (Croatia) and Prague (Czech Republic). They were attended by lawmakers from various countries and representatives from international parliamentary organizations.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey flew to Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan (Russia), to participate in the BRICS summit. Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with participating heads of state and government during his two-day visit.