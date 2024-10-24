Subsidiary Of Kaztransoil JSC Update Production Assets Of Batumi Seaport
10/24/2024 7:12:49 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In Batumi Oil Terminal LLC (100% of the share belongs to
KazTransOil JSC) commissioned a new crane of the Stork type with a
lifting capacity of up to 40 tons to equip the dry cargo terminal
of Batumi Seaport LLC, Azernews reports.
"Updating the technical infrastructure will increase the
efficiency of the port, which is important for its further
development and competitiveness. This event is associated with an
increase in the share of bulk cargo of Batumi Oil Terminal LLC,"
the message explains.
As a result of the installation of a new gantry crane, the
technological productivity of the dry cargo terminal of Batumi
Seaport LLC will increase.
"In particular, the operational capabilities of servicing
large-tonnage vessels such as Handisize and Handymax will
increase," the message says.
In January-September 2024, Batumi Seaport LLC handled 1 million
408 thousand tons of dry cargo, which is by 51.1 thousand tons more
than in 9 months of 2023.
As part of its development strategy, Batumi Oil Terminal LLC has
initiated two significant investment projects aimed at increasing
the volume of transshipment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and
light petroleum products. These projects involve the modernization
and expansion of the terminal infrastructure, which will allow the
company to increase the efficiency of processing these types of
cargo, meeting the growing demand in the market and strengthening
the competitiveness of the port.
The initiative is part of a long-term plan for the development
of the port, which should help increase its cargo turnover and
improve its position as an important logistics hub in the
region.
