BRICS Summit 2024: Big Trading Opportunities For Türkiye

The 10th BRICS Summit in South Africa, which President Recep
Tayyip Erdoğan will attend by special invitation as the“Summit
Chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation”, holds new
opportunities for Turkiye. Increasing economic diversity with BRICS
countries, which are expected to surpass the total economic power
of Western countries by 2030, and deepening trade relations with
union countries will provide Turkiye with great gains on the way to
becoming a global power.
The 10th BRICS Summit, to which Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdoğan was specially invited as the "Summit Chairman of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation", is expected to provide an
opportunity for Turkiye to increase its economic diversity and
deepen its trade relations with the countries of the union. BRICS
refers to a consultation and cooperation platform whose members are
Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, the People's Republic of
China, and the Republic of South Africa, which are defined as
emerging markets. In this context, the BRICS Summit will also be
held in Johannesburg, the capital and trade center of the Republic
of South Africa, on July 25-27.
High-level contact opportunity
President Erdoğan will also attend the summit, where global
economy, trade, investment, and financial cooperation will be
discussed, as a special guest as the "Summit Chairman of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation". The BRICS Summit, which will
be attended by many state leaders and business world
representatives, will be Erdoğan's second international meeting
following the NATO Summit in the new period following the June 24
elections. President Erdoğan's participation in the Summit will
also constitute the first high-level contact between Turkiye and
BRICS. The summit, which will be held for the 10th time this year,
will be convened under the theme of "BRICS in Africa: Cooperation
for inclusive growth and shared prosperity in the 4th Industrial
Revolution".
Trade between Turkiye and BRICS countries reaches 60.7
bln dollars
BRICS countries, all five of which are G-20 members like
Turkiye, account for more than 40 percent of the world's population
and 20 percent of the global economy. With a 17 percent share in
world trade, BRICS countries produce one-third of the world's
industrial products and half of its agricultural products. The
total foreign trade volume of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and
South Africa with the world last year was $5.9 trillion.
Turkiye's total trade volume with the BRICS countries was $60.7
billion last year. Turkiye's total exports to these five countries
during this period were calculated as $7.3 billion, while imports
from these countries amounted to $53.4 billion.
First Turkish President visits Zambia
Following his visit to the Republic of South Africa, President
Erdoğan will pay an official visit to Zambia on July 28. President
Erdoğan and Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who will hold
one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings on the occasion of the
visit, will discuss all aspects of the relations between the two
countries and exchange views on regional and international
developments. Erdoğan's visit, which is also of historical
importance as it is the first official visit from Turkiye to Zambia
at the presidential level, is expected to provide the opportunity
for further development and diversification of relations between
Turkiye and Zambia.
