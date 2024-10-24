EU: One Mother Dies Every Two Hours In Afghanistan Due To Preventable Causes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union has announced that a mother dies in Afghanistan every two hours due to preventable complications. The organization stated that 90% of women lack access to essential healthcare services, making Afghanistan one of the countries with the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the world.

Meanwhile, the EU has pledged €31 million in aid to the sector in Afghanistan. This funding aims to support healthcare services for mothers, children, and adolescents in the country in collaboration with United Nations agencies.

In a statement, the EU revealed that it will allocate €16 million to the World Health Organization and €15 million to the United Nations Population Fund in Afghanistan.

On the occasion of October 24, United Nations Day, the EU reiterated its commitment to providing financial support to improve the quality of healthcare services for patients and to expand healthcare access for mothers, children, and adolescents in Afghanistan.

The EU's intervention is crucial, especially given the alarming health statistics in Afghanistan. By investing in maternal and child health, the EU aims to mitigate the dire consequences of inadequate healthcare and foster a healthier future for vulnerable populations.

As international organizations rally to address these pressing health issues, sustained commitment and collaboration will be vital in ensuring that Afghan families receive the care they desperately need.

The ongoing support not only addresses immediate health crises but also lays the groundwork for long-term improvements in the country's healthcare system.

