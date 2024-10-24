Ashley Mobilizes Relief Efforts For Victims Of Hurricanes Helene And Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Ashley family of companies is championing support for communities devastated by these historic storms. The floods and destruction have deeply affected countless lives, including those in Tampa, Florida, where Ashley Global Retail headquarters are located. This devastation reaches as far as North Carolina and Georgia, additional communities that Ashley calls home. The company's efforts for relief span from transporting essentials and donating furniture to providing heartfelt support, reflecting their unwavering commitment to their employees and the communities they cherish.

Ashley employees load essential supplies and product donations to benefit hurricane victims.

Continue Reading

"Our hearts are truly broken for our employees and all the families impacted by these devastating hurricanes," shared Todd Wanek, President and CEO, Ashley Furniture Industries. "The emotions and challenges faced in the aftermath of these disasters are beyond words. We stand committed to providing relief and support to those in need in the places we call home."

To bring comfort to affected individuals, Ashley Furniture Industries will be donating 1,300 mattresses and additional products to victims in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. These donations, organized in partnership with various charity partners, Ashley licensees and dealers, as well as to impacted employees, aim to ensure that those affected have a comfortable place to rest in during this incredibly trying time.

Harnessing the extensive capabilities of Ashley Distribution Services, the company has partnered with various non-profit organizations to transport and store critical aid items such as food, water, and personal hygiene products. This collaborative effort ensures that the most urgent needs of the affected communities are prioritized and met with the greatest care. Additionally, Ashley facilities across the nation have risen to the occasion by organizing local supply drives in multiple states, including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, California, Washington, and Florida. These drives have inspired a wave of community support, resulting in substantial contributions of essential items and showcasing the profound strength and unity that arise from collective resilience.

Corporately owned Ashley stores in Florida and Georgia have been committed to supporting recovery efforts by providing special offers for those affected by recent storms. Ashley will continue to provide these resources to those impacted to help reduce the financial burden during this challenging time. For more information and to find your nearest Ashley location, please visit ashleyfurniture.

"We are profoundly grateful for the tireless efforts of our partners and local communities who have come together to make a difference during this crisis," stated Chris Wantlin, Chief Retail Officer, Ashley Global Retail. "Their dedication and generosity have made an immeasurable impact on our relief efforts. We are especially proud of the Ashley employees that have stepped in to help during these tragedies. They fully embody our One Ashley culture through their resilience and compassion to serve others."

Ashley extends deep and heartfelt gratitude to all the organizations responding to these hurricanes, for their dedication and endless support in bringing comfort and aid to those affected by the storms.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world and strives to be the most innovative and competitive home furnishings company on the planet. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at

and "like" Ashley Furniture Industries on Facebook .

Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands with more than 1,100 store locations in 67 countries.



Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at

Connect on social media through Instagram,

Facebook , YouTube

and TikTok , and check out our design-focused boards on Pinterest .



Ashley Distribution Services, LTD was established in 1974 by Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC and today is one of the industry's largest motor carriers. ADS delivers Ashley Furniture to Ashley retail stores and customers throughout the U.S. With a growing fleet, ADS continues to expand beyond delivering furniture. Visit ADS online at .



Media Contact:

Bailey Waldera

608.323.6782

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashley HomeStores, LTD.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED