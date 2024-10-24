Doctors At Salt Hospital Performs Rare Laparoscopic Surgery On Kartagener's Syndrome Patient

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Oct. 24 (Petra) -- A highly specialized and rare laparoscopic procedure was successfully performed at Al-Hussein Hospital in Salt, northwest of Amman, on a patient diagnosed with Kartagener's syndrome, a congenital disorder characterized by situs inversus and chronic respiratory issues.According to Dr. Rami Abu Rumman, Director of the hospital, the patient presented with acute cholecystitis, necessitating a cholecystectomy.However, due to the presence of Kartagener's syndrome, which results in the reversal of the internal organ placement (situs inversus), the standard laparoscopic approach was complicated.This anatomical anomaly makes conventional minimally invasive surgery more challenging.In response, the surgical team devised an innovative approach by reversing the operating room setup to account for the patient's organ positioning. The procedure required substantial modifications to standard laparoscopic techniques and advanced surgical planning.Dr. Abu Rumman emphasized that executing such a procedure demands an exceptional level of expertise and precision, along with cutting-edge laparoscopic equipment.The surgical team, led by Dr. Raed Dabbas, a consultant in general surgery, laparoscopy, and colorectal surgery, along with anesthesiologist Dr. Waleed Smirat, successfully performed the cholecystectomy using a modified laparoscopic approach.The operation, which deviated from the traditional methodology to accommodate the patient's unique anatomy, was completed without complications.Dr. Abu Rumman noted that the hospital is fully equipped to handle complex and rare cases, with dedicated resources for advanced surgical procedures.He further stated that the hospital is committed to expanding its laparoscopic capabilities, enhancing surgical outcomes, and minimizing recovery times for patients by reducing the need for open surgeries.