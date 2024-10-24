How 13 Cotton Programs, Cascale Collaborated On New Higg MSI Cotton Data Methodology

( MENAFN - 3BL) In her latest blog, Kaley Roshitsh, Cascale's editorial director, discusses Cascale's collaboration with 13 cotton programs and stakeholders to update the Higg MSI cotton methodology. She highlights how the Higg MSI is continuously evolving from voices across the industry and notes that this achievement marks the beginning of more accurate and continuously evolving cotton LCA data, with continued bi-annual updates to reflect ongoing improvements in product and corporate footprints.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.