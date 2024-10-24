Car Bomb Wounds Three Police In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Mexico City: A car bomb detonated Thursday outside a station in a Mexican state hit hard by drug cartel violence, injuring three officers, local officials said.

The bomb exploded in Acambaro in Guanajuato state and the include a woman officer who was hospitalized in serious condition, the public security department of that town said in a social post.

The blast damaged the police station, four houses and several homes but the police officers were the only people hurt, the department said.

Guanajuato is a prosperous state with strong industrial output and popular tourist resorts but it is also now considered Mexico's most violent state.

On October 4 the bodies of 12 slain police officers were found in different areas of Salamanca, a town in Guanajuato state.

Officials say violence in the state stems from a conflict between the local Santa Rosa de Lima cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel, one of the most powerful in all of Mexico.

Mexico has suffered more than 450,000 drug-related killings since the government started using the military to fight the cartels in 2006.