Sikkim CM Holds Meeting On Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Mitigation

(MENAFN- IANS) Gangtok, Oct 24 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Prem Singh Tamang chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday with the Department of Science and in the presence of Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, to discuss two key initiatives - the revival of large cardamom cultivation in the state and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) mitigation, both to be pursued in mission mode.

According to an official release, the initiative, 'Reviving Large Cardamom Cultivation in Sikkim' focused on strategies to significantly boost the cultivation and production of large cardamom.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these efforts, under the close supervision of the relevant departments, would directly benefit farmers at the grassroots level, enhancing the economic security of rural communities.

In addressing GLOF mitigation, Chief Minister Tamang outlined a comprehensive plan to protect lives, infrastructure, and ecosystems from the threats posed by glacial floods.

He stressed that this initiative highlights Sikkim's commitment to mitigating climate-induced disasters and ensuring the long-term safety and resilience of its people.

With the region's vulnerability to natural hazards, the adoption of advanced technologies such as remote sensing and early warning systems, along with the active involvement of local communities, was stressed as essential.

The Chief Minister directed the department to maintain a relentless focus on these initiatives to deliver exceptional results. He also announced plans for a personal visit to vulnerable areas by the end of the year to gain an on-the-ground perspective and accelerate implementation.

This visit, Tamang said, would allow for a detailed assessment to refine strategies and ensure their successful execution for the long-term benefit of the people of Sikkim.

Earlier Chief Minister Tamang met PM Modi to discuss the initiative to build a multimodal corridor with an integrated check-post between Sikkim and eastern Nepal at Chewa Bhanjyang.

He presented the Post Disaster Need Assessment report, estimating Rs 3673.25 crore for recovery and reconstruction, emphasizing the need for continued support.

Meanwhile, being a strategically important route, Tamang requested a permanent solution to frequent landslides on NH-10 which is causing recurrent disruptions of connectivity.