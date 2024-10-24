Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) Targeted Therapy & Companion Diagnostic Pipeline Review 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP) Targeted Therapy & Companion Diagnostic Pipeline Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product provides basic information on drug & imaging candidates in research and development targeting Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)

This product consists of:



Competitors are described in a tabular format covering drug code/INN, target(s)/MoA, class of compound, territory of main competitor, indication(s) & stage.

Project History with links to source of information (press release, homepage, abstracts, presentations, annual reports etc). One-month online access to La Merie Publishing's database for FAP-targeted drug & imaging candidates (prerequisite: access to internet).

Fibroblast activation protein (FAP) is selectively expressed in reactive stromal fibroblasts of epithelial cancers, granulation tissue of healing wounds, and malignant cells of bone and soft tissue sarcomas. This protein is thought to be involved in the control of fibroblast growth or epithelial-mesenchymal interactions during development, tissue repair, and epithelial carcinogenesis.

Targeting of FAP is well suited for tumor stroma delivery of effector moieties such as radioactive or cytotoxic payloads, stimulatory agonists, redirected cytotoxic T-cells, and cytokines/chemokines.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900