UNE ONLINE INTRODUCES 100%ONLINE DOCTORATE IN SOCIAL WORK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNE Doctorate in Social Work

Application deadline for Spring Term A is Dec. 16, 2024 Classes begin January 15, 2025

- Beth Taylor-Nolan, Ed.D., dean of UNE OnlinePORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The University of New England Online will offer a new, asynchronous Doctorate in Social Work (D.S.W.) degree program, with an emphasis in interprofessional leadership, beginning in January 2025. The specialized doctorate-level program is a comprehensive, 45-credit online degree designed for dynamic professionals seeking to advance their expertise and influence in the field of social work.The Doctorate in Social Work curriculum emphasizes the development of advanced clinical and leadership skills as well as interprofessional collaboration, preparing graduates to address complex social issues and drive systemic change. Through rigorous coursework, interactive learning experiences, and strategic leadership training, students will gain the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in high-impact roles and lead transformative initiatives in diverse social service settings.“The program's flexible, fully online format will allow students to balance their studies with professional and personal commitments and complete their degrees in two-and-a-half to four years,” said Beth Taylor-Nolan, Ed.D., dean of UNE Online.“Our goal at UNE Online is to continue to offer educational experiences that not only meet the needs of our students but also address the increasingly diverse needs of our communities and drive positive social impact.”Students can choose from two concentrations in Advanced Clinical Practice or Higher Education Administration."Our goal is to provide students with an education that builds on the Master of Social Work experience while providing them with advanced clinical, administrative, and leadership skills through an interprofessional lens,” said Jenn O'Neil, program director and faculty in the School of Social Work.UNE's fully online D.S.W. program is crafted specifically for dedicated social workers eager to elevate their careers, drive transformative change, and hone their leadership skills. This program offers experienced practitioners, clinical experts, and educators a cutting-edge blend of advanced skills and interprofessional leadership education.Tailored for those who are passionate about clinical skills, policy, and advocacy, UNE's curriculum empowers students to tackle complex social issues with innovative research and strategic leadership. Doctorate in Social Work graduates will be equipped to bridge gaps between different professions, foster effective communication, and lead collaborative efforts to enhance the overall well-being of individuals and communities. Graduates will be prepared to play a vital role in promoting integrated care models, driving organizational change, and influencing policies that support interdisciplinary approaches to solving societal challenges.For more information about the 100% online Doctorate in Social Work program at UNE, visit . The application deadline for Spring Term A, which begins in January 2025, is Dec. 16, 2024.ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLANDThe University of New England is Maine's largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state's top provider of health professionals and home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit .

Angie Helton

Northeast Media Associates

+1 207-653-0365

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.