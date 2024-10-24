New Polio Case Emerges In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Total Reaches 40 Nationwide
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
A new polio case has been confirmed in a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the total number of affected children in the province to six, while the nationwide count has now reached 40.
According to the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio (NEOC), the latest case was reported from Kohat, marking the second case from the district this year.
The NEOC further revealed that polio cases reported across the country this year now total 40, with 20 cases from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, six from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one case each from Punjab and Islamabad.
